Commanders Bobby Wagner Nominated For Prestigious NFL Award
The Washington Commanders have announced linebacker Bobby Wagner as their nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes players who excel on the field while making a significant impact in their communities.
The Commanders' veteran leader is a six-time All-Pro whose impact extends far beyond football. Wagner is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, social justice reform, and financial empowerment. His "Tackle Everything Tech Tour" initiative promotes entrepreneurship and generational wealth, inspiring youth and providing them with the tools to thrive in life and sports.
Wagner also leads by example for Washington by rallying teammates to engage in volunteer work, from aiding shelters to hosting holiday events for underserved families.
“I’ve always felt strongly about giving back,” Wagner said. “This recognition is humbling and reminds me of the many people who inspire me every day.”
Head Coach Dan Quinn described him as an exemplary role model, saying, “His skill, integrity, and character make him one of the most impactful players I’ve ever coached.”
Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 for charity, with the winner earning an additional $265,000 donation. Fans can support Wagner in the #WPMOYChallenge by voting on social media or at NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
The award winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors on February 6, 2024, ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
