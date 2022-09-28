Can Commanders Break Sluggish Start Streak Against Cowboys?

The Washington Commanders are looking to break their two-game losing streak this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. An easy way to do that is to score early and often to build momentum ... and that's exactly the opposite of what has happened the past two weeks.

In Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, the Commanders trailed 22-0. In Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, they trailed 24-0. In both cases, the Commanders dug a hole too deep for them to dig out of ... and last week against the Eagles, they waved the white flag too early.

"This NFL is fast," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "It’s fast and furious and we’ve got to learn from it quickly and go down and face a good Dallas team next week. Hopefully we start out better and learn from it and execute a little bit better early on."

As for who's to blame for the slow starts, wide receiver Terry McLaurin believes everyone must take responsibility.

"You’re not going to win too many games without putting any points on the board in the first half like we have in the last few weeks," McLaurin said. "We all know that, and we all have to take individual accountability for that and improve.”

Stringing drives together starts with piecing good plays back-to-back. If the team can build momentum early, it will take the pressure away and make the job easier throughout the game.

The Commanders and Cowboys kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

