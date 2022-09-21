Chance at Canton: Two Former Commanders Nominated To Pro HOF Class of 2023

Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher will have the opportunity to become enshrined in Canton in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 129 players from the modern era were nominated for the class of 2023.

Mitchell spent 10 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with Washington from 1990 to 1999. The Commanders drafted Mitchell from the University of Louisiana in the fifth round of the 1990 NFL draft.

While Mitchell was listed as a running back, he made a name for himself as a punt and kick returner. Mitchell accumulated over 1,500 all-purpose yards in nine consecutive seasons from 1994 to 2002. He finished his career with nine punts and four kickoffs returned for a touchdown.

Mitchell made first-team all-pro and the pro bowl once and was second-team all-pro twice. Mitchell also won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1992 when they beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI.

Mitchell finished his career with 23,330 all-purpose yards, which ranks 2nd all-time behind Jerry Rice.

Fletcher, who played linebacker, signed with Washington in 2007 after spending the first nine seasons of his career between the then St. Louis Rams and Buffalo Bills.

With Washington, Fletcher had some of the best years in his career. He was a four-time pro bowler and led the league with a career-high 166 tackles in 2011.

After his rookie year in 1998, Fletcher started in all but one game for the duration of his career. He retired in 2013 and finished with 2,039 combined tackles, 39 sacks and 23 interceptions.

