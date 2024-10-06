Commanders RB Scores First Touchdown vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders didn't have an ideal start to their game against the Cleveland Browns. The defense began with a stop, though rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was intercepted in the red zone as the squad was in a position to score.
The Commanders' defense responded, getting another stop. The rookie quarterback showed his poise and completed each of his three passes for 22 yards to set up a touchdown score on the next offensive drive.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was questionable entering the contest, scored a three-yard touchdown on the ground.
The touchdown was Robinson's fourth on the season as Washington's offense continues to get impressive play from the running back position early in the season. The game is made much easier for Daniels -- a dual-threat quarterback -- when the running backs are producing.
Limiting mistakes and continuing to play consistent offense will make this game easy for Daniels and the rest of the offense, who are shining early in this contest.
