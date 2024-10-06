Commanders RB Scores Second TD vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders are well-suited to build a blowout over the Cleveland Browns. They scored just before halftime, building a 17-3 lead with just over three minutes remaining before the break.
Both touchdowns of the half were scored by running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was questionable for the contest after being on the injury report throughout the week of practice. He punched home a one-yard touchdown run to earn a first-half brace.
While Robinson has been the player to conclude both of the scoring drives, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sharp for Washington. On fourth and two, Daniels pulled off a 34-yard run to put the team in scoring position.
Daniels has completed eight of his 17 passes -- which is less efficient than he'd like -- but he has 107 passing yards and 45 rushing yards with the intermission soon to come.
The Commanders now have an opportunity to open the game up. Should they hold the Browns to close the half, they receive the ball to kick off the second half and can build their lead to 24-3 if they can open the half with a touchdown score.
