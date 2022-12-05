'Everyone's Disappointed' in Commanders Tie vs. Giants, Says Brian Robinson Jr.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders missed a chance further to enhance a playoff push against the New York Giants. The 20-20 tie moves the Commanders to 7-5-1, while the Giants (7-4-1) will also look back on the game as a missed opportunity.

For Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr., the mood in the locker room after the game was no surprise.

"I feel like everyone is kind of disappointed,'' Robinson Jr. said. "We weren't expecting no tie, it was the first time I have ever had a tie game, so it's kind of like a mellow vibe. We don't feel like we won the game today. Good thing we got another opportunity to play them. Hopefully, we can have a better outcome."

Both teams had their chances in overtime, but neither could get the all-important win with Giants kicker Graham Gano missing a 58-yard attempt to win the game.

Robinson Jr. had yet another impressive outing, notching 96 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Despite the tie and that hollow feeling in the locker room, the running back has faith in his team to get a different result next time.

"We had several opportunities, just got to clean it up,'' Robinson Jr. said. "We got to do better in situations in the game, and I feel like this team has been great at responding the whole year, and we'll do a great job of preparing for the next game."

Perhaps the overriding feeling from the Commanders locker room is "what if?" Washington had nearly 100 more total yards, ran 17 more plays, and had the ball for almost 13 minutes more than the Giants.

Heading into their bye week, the Commanders will no doubt be itching to get a win over the Giants at FedEx Field on Dec. 18.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here