Commanders Can't Complete Comeback vs. Giants

The New York Giants grabbed a massive win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, tremendously increasing their playoff chances.

The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) are still looking for a December win after a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants Sunday night at FedEx Field.

The Commanders had a chance on the final drive to tie the game with less than a minute to go. Even though Taylor Heinicke was working his magic, it wasn't enough. The Commanders got all the way down to the 1-yard line, but a penalty pushed them back and the team could not generate a red zone score.

The Commanders started off the scoring Sunday night, kicking a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye. But then the Giants tailed off a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, including a strip sack fumble by rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Commanders came back in the second half playing much better, scoring a touchdown from rookie Jahan Dotson.

While the Giants kept settling for field goals, the Commanders hunted for touchdowns. In the fourth quarter, trailing 17-12, Heinicke found Dotson for a 61-yard pass that advanced the ball into Giants territory. However, once the Commanders reached the red zone, the Giants pass rush forced another turnover and prevented Washington from taking a lead.

That drive was a microcosm of the game. The Commanders played well, had chances, but the Giants were the better football team.

Tonight's loss places the Commanders a game behind the Giants in the NFC East and in the seventh seed in the playoff picture.

The Commanders are back in action on Christmas Eve against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

