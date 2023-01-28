Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 28 FOSTER COMEBACK? Former Washington Commanders linebacker Reuben Foster hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, but he's trying another comeback ...

This time in the USFL.

Last time we checked in on Foster, the Seattle Seahawks hosted him for a summer workout. That didn't work out, but Foster, now 28, this week will sign with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in another comeback attempt.

He was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, despite an injury risk, and then in 2018 was dealt a two-game suspension after committing a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Weeks later, Foster was arrested for domestic violence and the 49ers cut him shortly after

In 2019, Washington claimed Foster off waivers shortly after he was cut by San Francisco, but he never played a down as a member of the organization as during his first practice in 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. Still recovering from the injury a season later, he was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in 2020 ... and there wasn't much positive movement there before he was released.

JAN 20 LENO NAMED FINALIST FOR ALAN PAGE COMMUNITY AWARD Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is one of five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the "highest honor" the Players Association can give to someone.

Leno, along with Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Jones (New England Patriots), Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders) and Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are on the shortlist for the award.

Each player will receive a $10,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will be announced on Feb. 8.

JAN 19 INTERNATIONAL HOSTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2023 The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in the UK. And the 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular-season games in Germany.

The Commanders are scheduled to play the Patriots on the "road" next season, meaning that the game could take place in Germany. If the Commanders are tabbed to play the Patriots in Germany, it would mark just the second time Washington would head overseas for a game.

JAN 16 COWBOYS ELIMINATE TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS The NFC East has three teams in the Divisional Round after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

With the win, Tom Brady's season comes to an end before he hits free agency this spring.

The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

JAN 15 NFC EAST RIVALS TO MEET IN DIVISIONAL ROUND The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the win, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round.

JAN 14 NFL WILD CARD SATURDAY The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang Saturday.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The lopsided start in the first half came thanks to five Jaguars turnovers … including four Trevor Lawrence interceptions.

But … the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville.

Lawrence rebounded by throwing three second-half touchdown passes to pace the comeback for Jacksonville.

The 49ers will host the highest-remaining NFC playoff team, while the Jaguars await their opponent based off of Sunday’s results.

JAN 13 JEREMY REAVES NAMED ALL-PRO Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Reaves was named as a First-Team All-Pro on special teams.

Reaves, 26, is a fifth-year pro who hadn't made the 53-man roster out of training camp in any season before this year. However, his talents were recognized by Ron Rivera and the coaching staff during training camp as he made the final team and balled out as one of the top special teams players in the league.

Reaves was also named to the NFC Pro Bowl team and a Players' Selection First-Team All-Pro.

JAN 9 WASHINGTON SIGNS FUTURES The Washington Commanders announced that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. The list:

CB Troy Apke

DE William Bradley-King

WR Alex Erickson

CB DaMarcus Fields

QB Jake Fromm

G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Kyric McGowan

T Aaron Monteiro

G Keaton Sutherland

Fromm, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Georgia in 2020. Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason and in 2021, he got on the field with the Giants. He's spent time on the Commanders practice squad since then.

JAN 7 SCHERFF, JAGS MAKE PLAYOFFS The Washington Commanders may not be in the playoffs this year, but a familiar face will be.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff punched his ticket to the playoffs. He started every game for the Jaguars this season.

Scherff played for Washington from 2015-21, and now makes his third playoff appearance.

JAN 5 HAMLIN AWAKE Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam.