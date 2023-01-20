Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 20 LENO NAMED FINALIST FOR ALAN PAGE COMMUNITY AWARD Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is one of five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the "highest honor" the Players Association can give to someone.

Leno, along with Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Jones (New England Patriots), Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders) and Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are on the shortlist for the award.

Each player will receive a $10,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will be announced on Feb. 8.

JAN 19 INTERNATIONAL HOSTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2023 The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in the UK. And the 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular-season games in Germany.

The Commanders are scheduled to play the Patriots on the "road" next season, meaning that the game could take place in Germany. If the Commanders are tabbed to play the Patriots in Germany, it would mark just the second time Washington would head overseas for a game.

JAN 16 COWBOYS ELIMINATE TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS The NFC East has three teams in the Divisional Round after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

With the win, Tom Brady's season comes to an end before he hits free agency this spring.

The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

JAN 15 NFC EAST RIVALS TO MEET IN DIVISIONAL ROUND The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the win, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round.

JAN 14 NFL WILD CARD SATURDAY The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang Saturday.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The lopsided start in the first half came thanks to five Jaguars turnovers … including four Trevor Lawrence interceptions.

But … the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville.