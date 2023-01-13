Commanders DE Chase Young Hopes to Be 'Strong as a Mug' in 2023

Washington Commanders star Chase Young is already in preseason mode as he looks to put his injury troubles behind him.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is already in preseason attack mode. With Washington's 8-8-1 season meaning no playoff football, attention now turns to the offseason.

For Young, that means working out...straight away.

"I only had three games, so I told my coaches, 'I'm about to go work out,'" Young said as he cleaned out his locker. "I don't have to rest my body like everybody else. So, I'm starting that early."

Early is an understatement. But Young only managed three games this season as the Commanders played the slow game in his recovery from an ACL injury.

Playing in the Commanders' last three regular-season games (he started the last two). His snap percentages gradually went up as well which gives Young an excellent platform to use as he heads into the offseason.

He played 58% against the San Francisco 49ers, 67% against the Cleveland Browns, and in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, Young played 70% of the defensive snaps. That's progress.

For the former second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, not having to rehab his injured knee is a load off his mind.

"I'm excited that I don't have to rehab my knee this offseason," Young said. "I can just get strong as a mug, come back explosive."

It is tough to swallow seeing his teammates put themselves into a position to make a playoff run, only to see it fall through their fingers.

For Young, despite the team's struggles, he accomplished his only goal this season.

"The milestone for me was just getting back on the field," Young said. "I made a few plays when I was out there, definitely helped my confidence go up. So, I'm building that foundation for next year."

Starting his preseason now will only benefit the star pass rusher, even if it is a little early.

As they say, the early bird gets the worm.

