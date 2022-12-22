Commanders DE Chase Young 'Sticking to The Plan' as Impending Return Draws Closer

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is sticking to the plan in his injury recovery as calls for his return grow louder with each passing day.

You can't rush greatness, and the Washington Commanders are taking the cautious approach with defensive end Chase Young. After suffering an ACL injury last year, Young has been a slow burn in his return to the team.

The star pass rusher was eying a return vs. the New York Giants before his team's bye, but fast forward three weeks, and we still haven't seen Young on the field. While there is no doubt eagerness to accelerate his impending return, Young knows it can't be rushed...even if head coach Ron Rivera stated there is some urgency to get him back on the field.

​"I'm feeling good, had a good practice today, so still just taking it day by day," Young said. "Just being patient, that's all. Every day I feel like we are getting better, feeling like I'm getting stronger, more confident. Just got to keep going and continuing that."

Rivera's team had a real shot at consolidating their playoff seeding with the Commanders playing the Giants in back-to-back games. But after a tie and then a painful loss at FedEx Field on Sunday night, it has left them on shaky ground.

Having been on the sidelines seeing his team falter isn't something Young enjoys, and he admits frustration at not being able to help his teammates.

"Definitely," Young said on if it was difficult to watch his team on Sunday night.

​"I want to play with my brothers, go out there and fight. We got a good plan, and I'm just sticking to that. I wish it was a faster process, but it is what it is."

That plan will hopefully involve Young suiting up against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. With a tough remaining schedule, the Commanders will need all hands on deck.

But will Young make his long-awaited return? If he sticks to the plan, he has every chance.

