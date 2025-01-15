Commanders Chemistry at All-Time High Before Lions Game
The Washington Commanders have kept things close for the past month or so, winning each of their last five games in the final moments of the game.
This run of clutch performances has given the Commanders a ton of confidence and camaraderie going into this weekend's Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.
“You can feel their instant connection," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. "That's honestly what I feel in these moments where at the end, they do have belief in one another and that's one of the coolest parts of it. Whether it was a defensive stop, an offensive stop, I mean, excuse me, defensive stop, an offensive score or a field goal that takes place. All of those are really cool memories. We don't look back a lot, honestly, just because we don't want to miss what's next and what's coming up, but it is really cool to know that in these spots they're comfortable and they've been in a lot of them. So, there's a real belief that goes with being in that spot.”
The Commanders will use that belief to take on the Lions, who are arguably the best team they have played all season.
The Lions went 15-2 in the regular season, and it will take every ounce of belief to go into Ford Field and steal a win from the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but the Commanders may just have enough if any of the previous five games have shown anything.
