Commanders Claim WR K.J. Osborn
The Washington Commanders have bolstered their wide receiver depth by claiming wide reciever K.J. Osborn off waivers, following his mutual departure from the New England Patriots. The signing comes after the team announced wide receiver Noah Brown suffered a serious enough internal injury that could keep him out for the rest of the year.
Osborn, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, brings a wealth of experience to the Commanders. In 66 career games (34 starts), Osborn has recorded 165 receptions on 265 targets for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season, he appeared in seven games, registering seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Washington is banking on Osborn’s past production to bring stability to their receiving corps. His breakout season came in 2021 with the Vikings, where he contributed 655 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, second only to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
Osborn’s collegiate career began at SUNY Buffalo, where he recorded 96 receptions for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns. He later transferred to the University of Miami as a graduate student, leading the Hurricanes with 50 receptions for 547 yards and five scores.
This organization spent years trying to find a reliable second wide receiver but saw its efforts fail. The most notable disappointment was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson who the team traded before the season.
Washington’s move to claim Osborn is a direct response to Brown’s absence and a push to strengthen their offense. With his versatility and experience, Osborn could provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with a reliable option as the Commanders look to finish the season strong despite recent challenges.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• What Dan Quinn Needs to See From Marshon Lattimore Before Commanders-Saints