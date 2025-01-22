Commanders Take Note as Bears Hire Ben Johnson
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFC will take note as the Chicago Bears are set to make a significant change at the helm, reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their new head coach. Johnson, who has been the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions since 2022, is widely regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in the league.
The Commanders know firsthand the Lions offense and its dynamic system. The Bears' offense can stand to benefit from the creativity Johnson displayed in Detroit. The Lions ranked No. 1 in play-action usage last season (36%) while Chicago ranked 30th. Detroit used pre-snap motion at the fifth-highest rate, whereas the Bears ranked 19th.
This hiring is particularly intriguing for Washington fans, as the two teams are slated to face off during the 2025 season. The Commanders, under head coach Dan Quinn, have emerged as one of the NFC’s most competitive teams, fueled by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Washington demonstrated their ability to compete with top-tier offenses last week, upsetting the Lions—the number one team in the NFC—in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Facing a team led by Johnson will provide a unique test for the Commanders. Johnson’s offensive philosophy is expected to emphasize creativity and adaptability, traits that could challenge the team. For the Commanders, the focus remains on building momentum and maintaining their status as playoff contenders.
As the Bears embark on a new era, the Commanders are intent on solidifying their identity as a team to beat in the NFC. The 2025 season promises to bring a thrilling showdown between two organizations with ambitious goals.
