Brotherhood at the Core of the Commanders Impressive Start
The Washington Commanders are on a mission, and it’s not just about chasing wins. Under Dan Quinn’s watch, they’ve built a deep sense of brotherhood that has filled the locker room, fueling this season’s success.
"Yeah, it would have to be that, the ability to play for something bigger than yourself and knowing that your skills can get you to a certain level, but there's a whole other spot to tap into if you're doing it for the guy who's right next to you," the Commanders head coach said, touching on what drives the team. "And a lot of people would say, 'Well that's not possible in pro ball', and I would tend to disagree with them."
This brotherhood, Quinn believes, is not just a slogan or locker room talk. It’s the foundation that drives Washington forward. "All the connection that can happen, it's really important, but you have to also live that every day. It's not something that just comes up on a Sunday. It's all the way through the week, the practicing, the communication."
One example of this brotherhood in action is the bond between running backs Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols. "I saw it as an example this week with [RB] Chris Rodriguez following example of J-Mac [RB Jeremy McNichols] and he's helped him get better in his preparation and that's his way of paying it forward to the next one. That's brotherhood," Quinn noted.
Since day one, Rodriguez, has been ready to step up, and McNichols' mentorship has helped him lock in. "Chris was ready to step in and play over the last month. He's been preparing, he saw an example of what that looked like from a teammate and kept him going into that space," Quinn added.
These small acts of support and encouragement, in Quinn’s views, are the foundation of a successful team. "So, there's small examples like that that feed into it. And I see random acts of brotherhood on a regular basis here, but you do have to watch for it, you have to acknowledge it and make sure when those moments happen that you talk about it."
As the Commanders move forward in the season, it’s clear this brotherhood isn’t just talk. It’s the power behind their impressive 7-2 start.
