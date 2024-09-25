Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Gives Update on RB Austin Ekeler
The Washington Commanders secured a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals, defeating them 38-33 on Monday night, but it wasn’t without a major setback. Midway through the second half, running back Austin Ekeler had to leave the game due to an injury, and head coach Dan Quinn stated, “So, Austin had a concussion and also a laceration on his ear.”
Instead of traveling with the Commanders to Arizona for their Week 4 face-off against the Cardinals, Ekeler is taking a different route—back to Ashburn, Virginia, to begin his recovery. Quinn shared, “He went back to Virginia today to begin the concussion protocol. I’ll have more info as we get towards the end of the week.”
Before Ekeler can return to the field, he’ll need to clear concussion protocol and get the green light from an independent neurologist. With such a short week and him back on the East Coast, it seems unlikely he’ll be on the Washington sideline ready for the game against the Cardinals. A team source added Ekeler is “facing an uphill battle” when it comes to playing this Sunday in Arizona.
Despite leaving the game early, Ekeler finished Monday night with two catches for 22 yards and three carries for 35 yards, including a touchdown. After his exit, the team had to lean on McNichols as the second back to Robinson.
While the Commanders are riding high off a hard-fought victory against the Bengals, losing Ekeler raises serious questions about their offensive strategy moving forward. With Ekeler’s status uncertain, all eyes will be on how they will adjust without one of their key players —and whether they maintain their momentum to secure another win.
