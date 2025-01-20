Commander Country

Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Favorite for PFWA Coach of the Year?

The Washington Commanders, one of the top four teams in the NFL, are seriously lacking in All-NFL and NFC Team representation.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the sideline in the first half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
The Washington Commanders have proven a lot of people wrong this season, and they've done so under the leadership of head coach Dan Quinn.

Expected to win no more than seven games by many in the preseason, the Commanders have doubled up that total this season, including two postseason victories over two of the four NFC divisional winners.

Another win this weekend and Washington will have toppled three of the NFC's best despite having a suspiciously low amount of representation on the various All-Star rosters.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
That includes having zero players on the NFL's First-Team All-Pro roster and now the same amount on the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-NFC rosters.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson landed that spot on the All-NFL Team, while Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions got the nod for the NFC Team.

Receivers Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) got the two NFC receiver spots over Terry McLaurin.

Two Vikings linebackers, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, joined the Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Baun and San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, who both tied for the top inside linebacker spot.

Kick returner KaVonte Turpin beat out Austin Ekeler for the NFC's kick returner spot as well.

Here's the full teams.

2024 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (r)

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

G – Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB – Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Special Teams

PK – Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

KR – KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

PR – Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

ST – Brendan Schooler, New England Patriots

2024 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

RB – Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

WR – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

G – Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

DT –Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles/Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks (tie)

OLB – Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings

MLB – Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles/Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (tie)

CB – Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears; Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

S – Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Special Teams

PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

KR – KaVonte Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST – J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

From where we stand, the amount of success the Commanders have had this season with zero First-Team All-Pros and nobody on the PFWA All-NFL and All-NFC rosters means Quinn should be a clear front-runner for Coach of the Year, right?

We'll find that out on Thursday, January 23rd.

