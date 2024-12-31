Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’
The Washington Commanders have been riding the wave of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' performances all season long. Head coach Dan Quinn has seen his share of talented players, but Daniels continues to amaze even him.
"That's a good question," the Commanders head coach said when asked about the last time Daniels surprised or amazed him. "Certainly not surprised, but definitely the latter, amazed."
Daniels showcased his extraordinary playmaking ability in recent Washington matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, leaving fans, veterans, analysts, and opponents in awe. Whether it's threading the needle with pinpoint passes or escaping defenders with his quick feet, Daniels has proven he can make plays.
"And it's probably the plays where, and I told [Atlanta Falcons Head Coach] Raheem [Morris] this after the game, I'd given him a hug and I said, ‘Man, there's some plays that five [Daniels] does, you can't put it on a card and practice it,’" Quinn recalled.
The game against Atlanta served as a perfect example of Daniels' improvisational skills. Early in the third quarter, he evaded a collapsing pocket, scrambled to his right, and delivered a perfectly placed pass to tight end Zach Ertz for a significant gain. Plays like these, Quinn noted, are what set Daniels apart.
"It's his ability to extend plays, to scramble, remain a passer," Quinn said. "He did one to [TE] Zach [Ertz] for a long one, used his legs to get out and scramble for a first down."
For a team navigating the ups and downs of a competitive NFL season, having a quarterback with such adaptability is a game-changer. Daniels' knack for turning broken plays into highlight-reel moments has not only kept the Commanders in contention but also given them an edge in critical moments.
"Those are plays, I would say, that amazed me because there's a play that goes in the huddle and then there's another play at the result of that, and they are not the same play," Quinn said with a laugh.
The Commanders’ offense has become synonymous with excitement, thanks in large part to Daniels' unteachable instincts and natural talent. As the season progresses, fans can look forward to more of these magical moments—moments that, as Quinn put it, you can't script or predict, only marvel at when they unfold.
