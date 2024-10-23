Commanders HC Dan Quinn on Mariota’s Superpower
Not all heroes wear capes. When Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team's Batman, exited the Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers with a rib injury, veteran Marcus Mariota suited up as Robin.
And just like the best sidekicks, Mariota stepped in and led the Commanders to a 40-7 victory, putting them back in the win column. Like Daniels, Mariota brings more than a strong arm—he has a knack for extending plays and making something out of nothing. Head coach Dan Quinn highlighted what makes Mariota special, calling his ability to improvise and create opportunities his unique "superpower."
"It's his legs, that he really has speed and the acceleration outside of it," the Washington head coach said. "And, in the shotgun, that's really where he feels the most comfortable. He's got a huge background of that as you know. So that would be the superpower to me, the extension of plays."
For Mariota, it's not just about escaping the pressure in the pocket; it's about taking a broken play and turning it into something. Whether he's scrambling for yards or escaping defenders to make a precise throw, Mariota's ability to improvise under pressure keeps opposing defenses guessing.
"When he gets outside the pocket, there were some plays that looked like Autzen Stadium out there on last night," Quinn mentioned, referring to Mariota's college days at Oregon. "There were also plays where he used his legs to extend the play, like in the two-minute drill when he got outside the pocket and ripped some in."
Quinn's emphasis on Mariota's mobility highlights his importance to Sunday's game. Swooping in when Batman went down, his speed and decision-making allowed him to shift the momentum of a play, often creating opportunities that may not have existed.
"So that would be the superpower," Quinn reiterated. "The extension of plays."
With Robin taking the lead, the Commanders know that no play is ever truly over as long as Mariota has the ball. His ability to create something out of nothing will be helpful as the team pushes toward Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, with Batman still questionable.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Have Another Rookie Injured
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever
• Commanders Playing Together Will Help Ensure Continued Success