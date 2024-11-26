Dan Quinn Pinpoints Commanders Path to Redemption After Cowboys Loss
The Washington Commanders might still be in the playoff mix, but a 34-26 loss to their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 12 didn’t exactly scream "we’re ready for a postseason run." Head coach Dan Quinn has outlined three areas of focus to help the team turn things around as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
“I would want to say the first one I'd love to see the speed and overall physicality improve. That's part of the identity,” the Commanders head coach said. “I think that's really important for us to demonstrate on an every game basis.”
Washington has struggled to maintain their intensity in the latter part of the season, something Quinn attributes partially to their late bye week.
Despite the fatigue factor, Quinn isn’t letting that be an excuse. “And having a later bye, there's a factor in that that's difficult, that's a real thing. And I want to make sure we punch ourselves right through that ceiling getting into it. To say we keep going, you keep battling. It's just how we get down and do business. So, that part of staying right in it I want to see.”
One glaring issue in the loss to Dallas was the turnover margin. The Commanders came up short in this crucial area, a factor Quinn highlighted. “I would love to see, for us, the ball. And we lost the turnover margin yesterday, it’s that part, the ball hawking opportunities. I think we got one knocked out, recovered it, but thought we had some chances for some others that we missed those opportunities. And then of course finishing in the minus is never a good way to get rolling.”
Turnovers often define tight games, and the Commanders know they can’t afford to miss opportunities to take the ball away or protect it when it matters most.
Quinn also pointed to the line of scrimmage as a crucial area for improvement. “And then on the third one, I would say the line of scrimmage on both sides, that's always the big guys on both sides, pass blocking, run blocking, pass rush, run defense. Those guys, that's always where it starts,” he said.
Against the Cowboys, the Commanders struggled to assert their dominance up front, leaving quarterback Jayden Daniels under pressure and failing to contain Dallas’ rushing attack. Heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the battle in the trenches will be critical.
Quinn’s focus on speed, turnovers, and the line of scrimmage provides a blueprint for the Commanders to bounce back. “And so those would be the three things for us to level up on heading into this game against Tennessee. The energy, the physicality, the ball and then last part is our line of scrimmage. Those three things will always be in the front of my mind.”
The Commanders are at a crossroads, facing not just the Titans but the challenge of proving they belong in the playoff conversation. For Quinn, the path forward is simple: sharpen their edge, seize every opportunity, and dominate where it counts. If they can execute, then Washington has a chance to rewrite the remainder of their season.
