Commanders Coach Talks Jayden Daniels Injury
The Washington Commanders dominated the first half of their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it came at a cost. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury and left the game, leaving fans and coaching staff uncertain about the severity of his condition.
Though Daniels' absence didn’t visibly affect the scoreboard, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared his immediate thoughts on the injury.
“I don’t have a lot of information on the update yet. It sounds like a rib injury, but I don't have an official update for you. We'll get one as soon as possible,” Quinn said.
Despite this setback, the Washington head coach remained focused on the bigger picture.
“There’s a way and style we want to play,” he emphasized, pointing to the energy and toughness that define the team. “There’s a lot of ball left to play, and we’ve got a huge second half to prepare for. We’re getting the ball back out, and you’ve got to go attack.”
Injuries have become an all-too-familiar theme for the Commanders this season, with running back Brian Robinson just returning to the lineup after his own injury. As they awaited updates on Daniels’ condition, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in, leading the offense effectively.
With Mariota at the helm, the Commanders are showcasing their resilience and determination, having dominated the first half and pushing to maintain that momentum in the second half to secure the victory.
