A Thanksgiving Season to Savor as Commanders HC Reflects on Gratitude
As Thanksgiving rolls in, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took a moment to reflect, not just on football but on what he's genuinely thankful for. For Quinn, gratitude wasn't just about the holiday meal but about the people surrounding him daily.
"A lot, honestly," the Commanders head coach shared. "Being here with this group at this time in my life, I have a lot of gratitude for."
Quinn emphasized how meaningful it is to share moments with his Washington team. "Those moments that you get to share in a locker room, a meeting room, on the field, already in a short time, we've built a really strong bond."
The relationships he's formed this year stand out the most. "For me to have all these new relationships from February to now has been really cool, and I love seeing those grow and get even stronger as we're hitting it."
Ultimately, Quinn made it clear where his heart is. "So, having this chance to be here in this city with this team, A number one."
For Quinn, the connections he's built with the Commanders have fueled their season. His words highlight a universal truth: success in football—and life—often comes down to the relationships you build.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team's standout rookie, echoed that sense of family when asked about his Thanksgiving plans. Of course, being a football player, food was a central theme. Daniels didn't hesitate to name his favorite dish.
"Mac and cheese is one," Daniels said. "Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, some gravy, but mac and cheese is number one for me."
When asked if turkey makes the cut, Daniels chuckled. "I mean, yeah, I like food in general, but I like how my family cooks it, for sure."
While Daniels and his teammates may have personal preferences on the Thanksgiving table, their shared experiences on the field mirror the warmth and connection found around family dinners. Just as Quinn appreciates the relationships he's built with the team, Daniels appreciates how the Commanders have welcomed him into their fold.
Quinn's focus on gratitude and connection is more than just talk. It's woven into the team's identity. The bond between coach and players has been instrumental as the Commanders fight to stay in the playoff race. They've faced ups and downs this season, but the camaraderie within the locker room keeps the team unified.
As Quinn reflected on his time in Washington, you could sense the sincerity in his voice. "Already in a short time, we've built a really strong bond," he said. "So, having this chance to be here in this city with this team, A number one."
In many ways, the Commanders embody the spirit of Thanksgiving—not just in their appreciation for turkey and mac and cheese but in their commitment to each other. This season feels like something worth celebrating for a team with playoff ambitions and a locker room built on trust.
And just like Daniels savors that mac and cheese on Thanksgiving, Quinn seems to be savoring every moment with his team.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders All-Pro CB Marshon Lattimore Practices for the First Time
• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Discusses 'Scary Moment' Austin Ekeler Suffered Concussion
• NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Take Tumble After Cowboys Loss
• 3 Things Commanders Need to 'Stash and Trash' From Week 12 Loss to Cowboys