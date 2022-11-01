Commanders Coach Ron Rivera's Mom Dolores Passes Away

The Washington Commanders are mourning the loss of head coach Ron Rivera's mom Dolores, who passed away Monday.

The Commanders released the following statement:

We are saddened to announce that Coach Rivera's mother Dolores passed away peacefully yesterday evening with her husband and family members by her side. Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week. The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to Coach Rivera and his family. The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received. Arrangements are pending, and we would ask everyone to please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

For Rivera, the death of his mother is the latest challenge he has faced as the head coach of the Commanders. In 2020, Rivera battled a cancer diagnosis and underwent chemotherapy during the season. On top of all the public relations challenge he has also faced, this is once again a test of Rivera's mental and emotional strength.

The Commanders, currently on a three-game win streak, will hope to rally behind Rivera as he goes through mourning the loss of his mother.

The Commanders play Sunday at FedEx Field against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.