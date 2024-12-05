Commanders Overhaul Continues With New Team President
The Washington Commanders are kicking off a new era with the announcement of Mark Clouse as their new Team President. Set to begin his role in late January, Clouse will be at the helm of all business operations, bringing over 30 years of leadership experience to the franchise.
Clouse, who most recently served as President and CEO at The Campbell’s Company, is known for turning iconic brands like Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, and Rao’s into household names. Under his leadership, Campbell’s saw major strategic shifts that spurred growth and solidified its place as an industry leader. Clouse also built a culture that valued employee engagement, while leaving a lasting impact on the company’s communities. Now, he brings that same expertise and vision to the Commanders.
“We’ve found the perfect person to help elevate the Washington to new heights,” said Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders. “Mark is a visionary with a proven ability to connect deeply with people, build standout brands, and drive success. His leadership experience and dedication to community will be invaluable as we continue our journey toward becoming a championship-caliber organization.”
A West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran, Clouse has the kind of leadership background that aligns with the Commanders commitment to excellence. He served as a helicopter pilot and captain in the Army before transitioning into the private sector, where he held key roles at Kraft Foods, Mondelēz, and Pinnacle Foods—each time driving growth and success.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead such an iconic franchise,” Clouse said. “The Commanders fanbase deserves nothing less than our best, and I’m committed to delivering excellence both on and off the field. I look forward to working with Josh, Adam Peters, and Dan Quinn to take this organization to the next level.”
Clouse’s leadership marks an important chapter in the Commanders' journey, both as a brand and as a team that’s ready to make waves. With his vision and experience, the franchise is poised for a future that’s all about growth, success, and, of course, delivering for the fans.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Dominate Titans, Silence Critics With Offensive Explosion
• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans
• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans