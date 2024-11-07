Lattimore Ready to For New Start with the Commanders
The Washington Commanders made moves ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, pulling in cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. This move brings another talent to the Commanders secondary that’s already stepping up this season.
Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, didn’t hold back his excitement about joining the Commanders and getting a fresh start with a team that’s got eyes on on an 8-2 start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
“I’m excited. It’s a new start for me. I’m just ready to go see what’s in the future for me,” Lattimore told Washington media on Wednesday. “I’m ready to go and get it done.”
For Lattimore, this trade was a whirlwind—one minute he’s in New Orleans, getting in some treatment, the next he’s on a flight to D.C. “Everything been crazy, happened fast,” he said. “I was in New Orleans yesterday doing treatment, now I’m here.”
Even with the quick turnaround, Lattimore’s optimistic about where this team is headed. He’s already tuned in to the Commanders energy and the young talent pushing this team forward.
“(We) got a good young quarterback, (we) got good things going on,” he said. “It’s a great situation for me to be in, so I’m excited for it.”
Lattimore’s arrival is a significant boost for the Commanders defense, which has shown growth this season. Known for locking down top receivers, he’s just what Washington needs as they push to win more games and head toward a deep playoff run.
Commanders fans are already buzzing about Lattimore’s impact, knowing he could be that game-changing force on the field.
