Commanders Could Target Kentucky DE in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are focused on the regular season, but there is still some people in the organization with their attention focused on next April's NFL Draft.
The Commanders don't have a specific position of need, so they may end up going for the best player available.
According to Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick, that could be Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker, who was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in a recent mock draft.
"Washington is allowing 143 rushing yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL. At 6'6", 345 pounds, Walker is a space eater inside. Stout against the run with some pass-rush traits, Walker led Kentucky with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023. The Detroit native’s production has taken a step backward this year, as he’s totaled only 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, but he’d be a positive addition to Washington’s front," Flick writes.
Walker, 20, could look to establish himself as a long-term project for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense as they look to get even better in the 2025 season.
