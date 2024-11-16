Commander Country

Commanders Could Target Kentucky DE in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders could upgrade their front seven.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive linemen Deone Walker (0) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive linemen Deone Walker (0) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are focused on the regular season, but there is still some people in the organization with their attention focused on next April's NFL Draft.

The Commanders don't have a specific position of need, so they may end up going for the best player available.

According to Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick, that could be Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker, who was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in a recent mock draft.

"Washington is allowing 143 rushing yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL. At 6'6", 345 pounds, Walker is a space eater inside. Stout against the run with some pass-rush traits, Walker led Kentucky with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023. The Detroit native’s production has taken a step backward this year, as he’s totaled only 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, but he’d be a positive addition to Washington’s front," Flick writes.

Walker, 20, could look to establish himself as a long-term project for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense as they look to get even better in the 2025 season.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Bobby Wagner Sheds Light on How to Rebound from Losing Streak

• Back-to-Back Losses Test Commanders but Quinn Sees Growth Ahead

• Eagles CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Talks Trash Following Win Against Commanders

• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News