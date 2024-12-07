Commanders Counting on Veterans Late in Season
The Washington Commanders slaughtered their roster during the offseason after winning just four games a year ago, replacing the subpar players with veterans on one-year contracts.
The moves have resulted in doubling Washington's win total and putting the team in prime position to make a playoff run this season.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the value that the veterans have on the team.
"Part of them being here, you don't want someone to come into a new spot and have to be somebody different," Quinn said. "You wanted to make sure that they could be expressed exactly who they are, what they've seen, what they've demonstrated to go. ... When it comes time and you get into December and January football, you lean on players like that."
With the games only growing in importance from here on out, the Commanders will have to count on the veterans more in order to have a shot at making the playoffs and going on a deep run.
The Commanders are back in action next Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut