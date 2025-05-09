Commander Country

Commanders ‘cruise to the Super Bowl’ in latest prediction

Once doubted, the Washington Commanders are now poised to challenge the NFC elite after a bold offseason overhaul.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you said the Washington Commanders would be pegged as Super Bowl contenders, they wouldn’t have been your first choice. But coming off their 2024 season, it sounds much more believable now.

With a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and newly hired head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders entered last season facing plenty of skepticism. Many expected them to remain the same disappointing team the league had seen over the past eight years.

Instead, they pushed their way to a 12-5 record and a deep playoff run—taking down the Detroit Lions and advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, and the narrative surrounding the team has changed drastically.

“With the Commanders in full win-now mode, adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel as Daniels’ support, no one would be shocked if they push the rival Eagles as NFC heavyweights," CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote.

After a standout rookie season, Daniels has emerged as one of the league’s rising quarterback superstars. He’s led the team with poise and precision, energizing the franchise.

The team's front office made aggressive offseason moves to maintain that momentum heading into the new season. The additions of All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have strengthened Daniels’ protection and arsenal.

While doubts loomed just a year ago, bold predictions about the Commanders are now pouring in—and Washington is looking to turn those predictions into reality.

READ MORE: NFC rival landed player compared to Commanders' Laremy Tunsil

