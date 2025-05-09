Commanders ‘cruise to the Super Bowl’ in latest prediction
If you said the Washington Commanders would be pegged as Super Bowl contenders, they wouldn’t have been your first choice. But coming off their 2024 season, it sounds much more believable now.
With a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and newly hired head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders entered last season facing plenty of skepticism. Many expected them to remain the same disappointing team the league had seen over the past eight years.
Instead, they pushed their way to a 12-5 record and a deep playoff run—taking down the Detroit Lions and advancing to the NFC Championship Game.
Fast forward to 2025, and the narrative surrounding the team has changed drastically.
“With the Commanders in full win-now mode, adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel as Daniels’ support, no one would be shocked if they push the rival Eagles as NFC heavyweights," CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote.
After a standout rookie season, Daniels has emerged as one of the league’s rising quarterback superstars. He’s led the team with poise and precision, energizing the franchise.
The team's front office made aggressive offseason moves to maintain that momentum heading into the new season. The additions of All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have strengthened Daniels’ protection and arsenal.
While doubts loomed just a year ago, bold predictions about the Commanders are now pouring in—and Washington is looking to turn those predictions into reality.
READ MORE: NFC rival landed player compared to Commanders' Laremy Tunsil
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders division opponent Eagles make announcement on offensive star
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds