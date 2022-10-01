'Fast & Furious': Commanders at Cowboys Preview - Washington Chance To Halt Dallas Streak

The Washington Commanders travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East Week 4 Battle from FedEx Field on Sunday. The Commanders have a chance to break Dallas' streak of seven-straight wins against a divisional opponent.

On a two-game losing streak. Washington looks to rebound after Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in Week 3 by the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz and the offense look to score early, something they have struggled with in the last two games - the Commanders have been outscored by over 40 points in the first half against the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

"This NFL is fast," Wentz said. "It’s fast and furious and we’ve got to learn from it quickly and go down and face a good Dallas team. Hopefully we start out better and learn from it and execute a little bit better early on."

The Cowboys are fresh off a Monday night win and have one less day to prepare. With a win on Sunday, quarterback Cooper Rush would become the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four starts. The Commanders can end Rush's chance to make history but it won't be easy in a ruckus divisional clash.

The Commanders are on a quest to get back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last season. Wentz and the offense will have an immense challenge on Sunday - The Cowboys defense has been dominant, holding all three of their 2022 opponents to 19 points-or-fewer.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

ODDS: Washington is 3.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: After the loss to the Eagles, star receiver Terry McLaurin didn't mix words:

"We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves," McLaurin said. "We're going on the road to play a good Dallas team and that's another one in the division, so we have an opportunity to try and get this taste out of our mouths. But it's just going to take a lot of reflection and getting better on each and everybody's part, and that's including myself."

