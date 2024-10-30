Commanders' Dan Quinn Analyzes Offensive Struggles Despite Win
After the celebration of a hard-fought victory, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn took a moment to reflect on the offensive performance that left him feeling both frustrated and determined.
Despite coming away with a win, Quinn couldn’t shake the sense that his team had missed key opportunities to shine on the field.
With a matchup looming against the New York Giants, Quinn knows there is work to be done. Addressing the media, Quinn conveyed his thoughts on the challenges faced during the game and the adjustments necessary for success in their upcoming game.
“It was a frustrating game because there was plays to be made. And so a penalty might have
knocked us out or maybe a drop here and there. So I thought the execution felt off from what were
accustomed to. The execution felt off from what we are accustomed to,” Quinn said.
Quinn didn’t place the blame solely on his team, though. He credited Chicago’s defense, acknowledging the grit and resilience they brought to the field.
"I would say also some of that we have to give credit to Chicago defense, they're a tough and rugged group as well. And at the end, those are things that we'll clean up to fix. But, it wasn't what we'd hoped we would do," Quinn said.
For Quinn, the key to improvement lies in reassessing strategies and looking ahead. Even after securing a win, he focused on keeping his team energized on the sidelines, urging them to concentrate on the next series and the upcoming opportunities to make an impact.
“Yards can be deceiving,” he reflected, acknowledging that missed opportunities can breed frustration.
However, Quinn’s optimism was shown through as he rallied his players, knowing there is still much to improve on for the road ahead.
Now 6-2 in 2024 with a half game lead in the NFC East ,the Commanders are back in action this week on Sunday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox.
