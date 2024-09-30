Commanders HC Delightighted For Kliff Kingsbury Following Win vs. Former Team
After losing their opening game of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders have ripped off three straight wins to bring them to 3-1 on the season and have them sitting atop the NFC East standings early on in the season.
The defense could still use some tinkering, but the Commanders' offense has been on fire over the past few weeks and was exemplified by Washington putting up 42 points on the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend. The exemplary play by Jayden Daniels has been impressive because he has come in as a rookie and taken complete control over what the Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury want to do.
Speaking of Kingsbury, his returning to his old stomping grounds as an NFL head coach in Arizona was one of the talking points heading into the matchup as to whether or not it would impact the game in any way. It did not, and in fact, Kingsbury likely showed Cardinals fans that they should have given him a bit more time to get things done and corrected on Sunday.
Following the lopsided victory, Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media about how much this game meant to Kliff Kingsbury and the subsequent game ball he received in the locker room following the game.
“I thought Kliff (Kingsbury) was really - Over the last few weeks, I thought the connection, the game planning to go, and so yes he did. I've been in that space before and know there's some emotion that goes with that of playing somewhere where you put so much into it and it doesn't go the way that you want," Quinn said. "So yeah, he definitely got one today and there'll be some others as we get back home, but I wasn't going to leave Arizona without presenting one to him. But he did an excellent job all week, honestly just like staying in it, the game plan, the focus, the effort and no one would've ever known otherwise. The internal side and those emotions that are there, but it was really cool to see that after the game.”
Needless to say, Kingsbury got the job done, and he did so emphatically. Whether or not it was a sticking point with the team his guys came out there and put on a show despite being without explosive running back Austin Ekeler and a large kudos was warranted for him.
The video of Kingsbury receiving the game ball goes to show how much the guys have bought in and love their coach. Kingsbury didn't give a long speech after receiving the game ball but did have a few choice words to keep things rolling.
