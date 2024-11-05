Commanders HC Tough Love Approach to Brian Robinson's Recovery
In Week 9 against the New York Giants, fans likely noticed the absence of a key player in the Washington Commanders offense. Head coach Dan Quinn made the difficult decision to keep running back Brian Robinson Jr. inactive due to an injury. While many players often want to push through the pain to get on the field, Quinn's decision shows his commitment to the long-term health of his players, proving that sometimes, you've got to make the hard choices for the greater good.
Quinn explained the reason behind this decision and the challenges of managing player injuries. "You're right, and it's not easy," the Commanders head coach admitted. "Kinda the phrase I told [RB Brian Robinson Jr.], we're going to choose the more difficult right over the easier wrong, and there's a lot of season for him to play."
For the Washington running back, the lower body is crucial.
"When you have an injury to your lower body as a running back, that's the locomotive, man," Quinn noted. "Whether it's calf or quads or hamstrings or glute, that's what makes you unique."
A minor setback can escalate into a significant injury, potentially derailing a promising career.
Quinn acknowledged that while Robinson may not be ready to perform at his best, it's best to avoid taking risks that could jeopardize his future.
"If you're feeling that signal that's just not coming back as quickly as we thought it would, then that's the more difficult right?" he explained. "We didn't want to put him into a space that he could be vulnerable to get it injured. We thought if that's the smart play here, even though it's not the easy one."
Quinn's tough-love approach reflects a growing focus on player health and longevity in a league that is often "Not For Long". Sure, short-term wins matter, but long-term sustainability is the real goal. By making the hard choice to sit Robinson, the Commanders are showing they're all in on both their star running back and the team's future success.
As the season goes on, fans and analysts will have their opinions on Quinn's decision, but one thing's for sure: he's putting the long-term health of his players first, and that mindset could pay off for the Commanders down the line.
