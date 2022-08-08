Skip to main content

Washington's Daniel Snyder & Deshaun Watson: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks Out

Jerry Jones, whose name is joined in the NFLPA assertion by New England owner Robert Kraft and Washington owner Daniel Snyder was apparently asked about specifics and declined to address those.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Deshaun Watson might be going down. And if he does, the NFLPA seems intent on having NFL owners like Washington Commanders boss Daniel Snyder go down with him.

The NFLPA has included the name of Snyder, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in its response to the NFL's appeal of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

Apparently willing to speak for the ownership level, Jones has reacted to the development by dismissively calling it “not unexpected.”

Said Jones to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: ”That is the drill. That is the drill, to go around to say you didn’t punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world.”

Jones dismissed the idea of imbalance while characterizing the NFLPA tactic “a standard players association comeback.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

wentz heinicke
Play

Commanders Backup QB Taylor Heinicke Must Prepare to Start

Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season.

By Jeremy Brener40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Says There's No 'Major Step' From College to Pros

Howell was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year.

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
5 hours ago
FA7698E4-3BAE-4B71-B2D7-B8ACD94FA693
Play

Commanders Transactions: Washington Signs Former Eagles LB, 2 Others

At long last, Washington has added some depth to its weakest position group.

By David Harrison20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Added Jones: “It would be like walking down to the courthouse and saying, 'You didn't give that guy that much' and not take into account what the action was or the circumstances behind it. That's called ‘shooting volleys.’ That's just shooting stuff over your back.”

The NFLPA created a list of owners who it claims received mild punishment for alleged misconduct, the point being that the league’s punishments for owners should mirror the punishments of players.

In the case of Snyder, his side could argue that a $10 million fine for front-office misconduct is not "mild.''

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey will hear the league's appeal of the Watson six-game suspension, handed down by judge Sue. L. Robinson. The NFL May be seeking an indefinite suspension for Watson, accused of sexual misconduct with multiple women while a member of the Houston Texans, who this off-season traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Jones was apparently asked about specifics and declined to address those.

“I can’t talk about any club, Watson or to refer to anybody’s punishment,” Jones said. “I can only say that is what you get when you are part of the NFL. It’s not unexpected.”

wentz heinicke
News

Commanders Backup QB Taylor Heinicke Must Prepare to Start

By Jeremy Brener40 minutes ago
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Says There's No 'Major Step' From College to Pros

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
FA7698E4-3BAE-4B71-B2D7-B8ACD94FA693
News

Commanders Transactions: Washington Signs Former Eagles LB, 2 Others

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
News

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 7, 2022 10:56 AM EDT
Chase Young
News

WATCH: Commanders DE Chase Young Makes Cancer Survivor's Dream Come True

By Jeremy BrenerAug 6, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
A02B40A7-3B56-4A05-AA08-E132DCFA2DC1
News

Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind

By Mike FisherAug 6, 2022 7:29 PM EDT
Dont'a Hightower
News

Commanders Needs: Sign Super Bowl LB Dont'a Hightower?

By Mike D'AbateAug 6, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Top 25 NFL Prospects: Where's Commanders WR Dyami Brown?

By Arnav SharmaAug 6, 2022 7:00 AM EDT