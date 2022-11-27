Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.

With a minute to go, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a ball that was tipped in the air by defensive tackle Daron Payne and picked off by cornerback Kendall Fuller in the end zone, his second in as many weeks.

The Falcons and Commanders traded punch after punch, and that showed in the fact that the game came down to arguably the final play. Ultimately, the Commanders were the ones who came through in the clutch and secured the victory.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked lackluster in the stat sheet, throwing for just 138 yards, but found the end zone twice with rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. and tight end John Bates, both of whom scored through the air for the first time this season.

The win now pits the Commanders two games over .500, and just 0.5 game back in the NFC East standings from the New York Giants, Washington's opponent next week.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

