Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?

The Washington Commanders could be losing one of their best after the Tennessee Titans formally requested to interview defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo.

But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.

And it appears we weren't the only ones who took notice of Harris with the Tennessee Titans reportedly requesting to interview the coach for a position on their own staff.

The interview, "Could be a defensive backs/pass-game coordinator-type role," according to the report. "Harris could also get DC looks around (the) league, too."

2022 was Harris' third season coaching on the Washington staff, and he has nine years of experience doing so in the NFL.

The Commanders defense didn't get off to the greatest start this season, allowing at least 200 passing yards in each of their first four outings, and 250 or more in two of those.

Ultimately, Washington's secondary finished as the fourth-best pass defense unit in the NFL allowing just 191 yards to opponents per game.

Along the way, just two opponents threw for more than 200 yards in a single game, in the final 13 games of the regular season.

While some of those performances were likely aided by the Commanders' commitment to ball control and low-scoring games not forcing opponents to throw the ball, the unit also finished top 10 in the fewest yards per pass attempt allowed.

What is likely attracting suitors to Harris as well is the in-season development of cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who was on his way to having a breakout season before injuries limited his ability to impact the team's attempts to secure a playoff spot.

Between his energy, rapport with players, unit performance, and proven ability to teach young defensive backs, it's no surprise the Titans want to look at taking away one of Washington's brightest position coaches.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here