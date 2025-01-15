Dan Quinn Breaks Down Commanders’ Preparation And Challenges Ahead Of Lions Matchup
The Washington Commanders are set to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round, a matchup between two teams determined to make a deep playoff run. The Commanders are preparing for an opponent that has excelled on both sides of the ball throughout the season.
The Commanders have leaned on their consistent preparation methods all season, and this week is no different despite the condensed schedule.
The Lions' high-powered offense and aggressive defense present a significant test for Washington. Detroit has excelled at creating explosive plays, ranking among the league’s best in both the passing and running games. They also boast one of the most physical defensive units, known for their man-to-man coverage and relentless pursuit.
“As far as the challenges go, quite a bit,” Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn said. “Just in terms of the way they play—the style, the attitude—they’re high-flying and scoring offense, but they’re also, in the run game, one of the very best at that. They’ve generated a lot of explosive plays this year, and that alone, we had just talked about that, of being able to work the ball down the field, that’s difficult.”
Quinn also highlighted the Lions' offensive versatility, noting the depth of their talent.
“Whether it’s speed and ability at wide receiver or the running back tandem, the quarterback who can rip it, an excellent o-line, defense plays a lot of man-to-man that plays aggressive,” he said. “So, we’ll definitely have our work cut out for us.”
Despite the challenges, Quinn expressed confidence in the Commanders’ readiness. “We’re just beginning the whole process of it now, so we don’t have it all the way through. But as far as the process goes to get ready, we’re comfortable early, late, however we got to get down.”
With a strong game plan and a focused mindset, Washington is prepared to leave it all on the field in their quest for a spot in the NFC Championship Game.
The Commanders will travel to Detroit to face the Lions at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
