Commanders Aiming to Disrupt Rhythm For Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Washington Commanders (1-2) are looking to return to the win column for the first time since Week 1 on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (2-1).

If the Commanders want to do that, the team has to find a way to contain Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"You watch a guy like Zeke who's done it for a good little bit now, I've learned early that you get in the rhythm," running backs coach Randy Jordan said. "There's a rhythm and a flow that comes with getting multiple carries."

Elliott may not be the player he was back in his rookie season in 2016, but he's still someone that opponents need to game plan around. He's been getting better each week during the season. Last Monday against the New York Giants, Elliott ran for a season-high 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

With quarterback Dak Prescott still recovering from thumb surgery, the Cowboys will rely on winning the ball by dominating the ground game. The Commanders have been slightly below average in defending the run so far this season. Washington ranks 21st in the league, allowing 128.7 rushing yards per game.

If the Commanders defensive line can prevent Elliott (and teammate Tony Pollard) from getting into a rhythm early, Washington's path to victory on Sunday will be that much easier.

The Commanders and Cowboys kick off at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

