NFL Rookie of Year Odds: Where's Commanders Jahan Dotson?
Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror, it's formally time to begin looking toward the 2022 NFL season.
When looking at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, something unconventional stands out. No player is running away as the clear favorite.
Granted, the 2022 NFL Draft wasn't exactly loaded with star quarterbacks, opening the door for running backs and receivers to take home the award.
Here's a look at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
WR Drake London: +550
QB Kenny Pickett: +600
WR Treylon Burks: +700
RB Breece Hall: +700
WR Garrett Wilson: + 850
RB Kenneth Walker III: +900
WR Christian Watson: +950
WR Chris Olave: +1000
WR Skyy Moore: +1000
WR Jameson Williams: +1100
QB Malik Willis: +1400
QB Desmond Ridder: +1500
RB James Cook: +1500
WR Jahan Dotson: +1800
QB Matt Corral: +2200
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London is the early favorite at +550. London was the first wide receiver to go in the first round and he went with the 8th pick. This list also sees eight wide receivers, three running backs, and four quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks have dominated the award in recent years, with rookie passers winning it nine of the last 18 seasons. That said, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won it last year, and there is a good chance a receiver wins it again this year.
As for Washington, out of their eight total picks four were used on offensive skill players. They drafted a receiver, running back, quarterback, and tight end. Dotson's odds of winning rookie of the year are not as great as some of the other rookies, but there is still a chance. The Commanders' offense could be sneaky strong in 2022 with Dotson, the Penn State product, and star WR Terry McLaurin teaming up. The jury is still out on whether or not Carson Wentz can revert back to the 2017 version when he received some MVP votes. Either way, Dotson at +1800 is right in the mix.