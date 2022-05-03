Skip to main content

NFL Rookie of Year Odds: Where's Commanders Jahan Dotson?

Here are the early NFL Rookie of the Year odds, involving Jahan Dotson

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror, it's formally time to begin looking toward the 2022 NFL season. 

When looking at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, something unconventional stands out. No player is running away as the clear favorite.

Granted, the 2022 NFL Draft wasn't exactly loaded with star quarterbacks, opening the door for running backs and receivers to take home the award.

Here's a look at the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

WR Drake London: +550

QB Kenny Pickett: +600

WR Treylon Burks: +700

RB Breece Hall: +700

WR Garrett Wilson: + 850

RB Kenneth Walker III: +900

WR Christian Watson: +950

WR Chris Olave: +1000

WR Skyy Moore: +1000

WR Jameson Williams: +1100

QB Malik Willis: +1400

QB Desmond Ridder: +1500

RB James Cook: +1500

WR Jahan Dotson: +1800

QB Matt Corral: +2200

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London is the early favorite at +550. London was the first wide receiver to go in the first round and he went with the 8th pick. This list also sees eight wide receivers, three running backs, and four quarterbacks. 

Quarterbacks have dominated the award in recent years, with rookie passers winning it nine of the last 18 seasons. That said, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won it last year, and there is a good chance a receiver wins it again this year.

As for Washington, out of their eight total picks four were used on offensive skill players. They drafted a receiver, running back, quarterback, and tight end. Dotson's odds of winning rookie of the year are not as great as some of the other rookies, but there is still a chance. The Commanders' offense could be sneaky strong in 2022 with Dotson, the Penn State product, and star WR Terry McLaurin teaming up. The jury is still out on whether or not Carson Wentz can revert back to the 2017 version when he received some MVP votes. Either way, Dotson at +1800 is right in the mix.

