Trade Rumors: Eagles Looking To Jump Commanders In Draft For WR? - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

APRIL 28 EAGLES LOOKING TO TRADE UP According to Falcon Report, the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in trading into the Top 10 for a wide receiver, possibly with the Atlanta Falcons, who sit at No. 8 in the draft.

The Commanders, who currently sit at No. 11, are also interested in some of the top wide receivers, including Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

If the Eagles make a move, it could change a lot of the Commanders' plans.

APRIL 14 WHO'S GOING TO VEGAS? The NFL announced the 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas in two weeks, and there's a decent chance Washington's first round pick is going to hear the announcement in person.

Ohio State's Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Alabama's Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London are the four receivers attending the draft in Las Vegas. If the Commanders go receiver in the first round, chances are one of those four players will hear their name called at No. 11.

APRIL 8 BRISKER VISITS Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is set to meet with the Washington Commanders today.

Brisker, who turns 23 later this month, recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions during his final season in Happy Valley.

Brisker was mocked to the Commanders in a recent mock draft and could fill the void left by Landon Collins after his release earlier this offseason.

APRIL 7 TOP RBs WELCOMED TO WASHINGTON The Commanders hosted top running back prospects Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III.

Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and scored 50 touchdowns in three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones.

Walker burst onto the scene during his only year at Michigan State, rushing for 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns. With the NFL schedule being 17 games now, Washington stressed the importance of depth in the backfield.

APRIL 6 MCLAURIN'S LITTLE BRO IN? Projected first-round pick Chris Olave has been linked to the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft

This is not the only connection that Olave has to D.C. He spent his freshman year with the Buckeyes in the same receiver room as Terry McLaurin.

"He was probably one of my favorite teammates at Ohio State," Olave said of McLaurin at the NFL Combine, reported by the Washington Post.

Olave visited the Commanders for a Top 30 visit on April 6 and 7 and could be the team's choice when it is on the clock at No. 11.

APRIL 6 D-LINE DEPTH? The Washington Commanders spent one of their Top 30 visits on San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas. 

Thomas recorded 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his junior season with the Aztecs.

Thomas is expected to be a Day 2 prospect with a slight chance of being taken late in the first round.

