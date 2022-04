From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

APRIL 28 COMMANDERS TRADE BACK The Washington Commanders are trading back in the draft to No. 16 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints held two first round picks. Terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

PRE-DRAFT NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR HASKINS Before the NFL Draft opened, there was a moment of silence held for former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins was killed in an auto accident earlier this month in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

APRIL 28 EAGLES LOOKING TO TRADE UP According to Falcon Report, the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in trading into the Top 10 for a wide receiver, possibly with the Atlanta Falcons, who sit at No. 8 in the draft.

The Commanders, who currently sit at No. 11, are also interested in some of the top wide receivers, including Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

If the Eagles make a move, it could change a lot of the Commanders' plans and affect how the middle of the first round goes.

APRIL 14 WHO'S GOING TO VEGAS? The NFL announced the 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas in two weeks, and there's a decent chance Washington's first round pick is going to hear the announcement in person.

Ohio State's Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Alabama's Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London are the four receivers attending the draft in Las Vegas. If the Commanders go receiver in the first round, chances are one of those four players will hear their name called at No. 11.