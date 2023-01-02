Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 1 COMMANDERS ELIMINATED

The day started with the Washington Commanders controlling their own playoff destiny, but it ended in the worst outcome possible.

By virtue of the wins from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, the Commanders are eliminated from the playoffs.

At 7-8-1, the Commanders hold the 10th seed in the NFC with no chance of getting in the top 7.

JAN 1 WENTZ WOBBLY Carson Wentz is the "new'' Commanders starter today ... and it isn't working.

He has opened 2 of 6 for 13 yards with two interceptions in a little more than a quarter.

That's right. At home against the Browns, Wentz has ... two completions. And two interceptions.

And some in the audience at FedEx are already chanting for a change to Taylor Heinicke.

DEC 31 CURL DOUBTFUL; APKE, PATTERSON ELEVATED VS. BROWNS The Washington Commanders are elevating running back Jaret Patterson and cornerback Troy Apke from the practice squad.

The moves come after Antonio Gibson was ruled out and Kam Curl's status was switched to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Commanders host the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

DEC 30 CHARLES LENO NAMED NFLPA COMMUNITY MVP Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

He pledged more than $90,000 in donations, gifts and experiences through his foundation's work during the "25 Days of Leno Claus" initiative.

Leno has also been named the Commanders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, where the winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors in February.

DEC 28 CARSON WENTZ STARTING FOR COMMANDERS Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he needed to speak with his team before making a final decision on his starting quarterback moving forward.

With reports coming out Wednesday morning, it appears he has done so and has made the decision to move back to quarterback Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, with a playoff-clinching scenario in play.

DEC 26 JOSH NORMAN WORKS OUT FOR PANTHERS The Carolina Panthers are bringing in cornerback Josh Norman for a workout.

Norman, 35, played four seasons with Washington from 2016-19, but his first NFL home was in Carolina.

Norman made the 2015 Pro Bowl in his final season with the Panthers, where the team went all the way to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos.

If signed, Norman would replace budding star Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

DEC 24 HEINICKE BENCHED FOR WENTZ The Washington Commanders are changing quarterbacks.

After two consecutive turnovers in the fourth quarter and a 16-point deficit, the Commanders are inserting Carson Wentz into the game for Heinicke.

Heinicke's day ends with 13 completions on 18 attempts for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.