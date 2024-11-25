Commander Country

Commanders Embracing All Things 'Weird' After Cowboys Loss

The Washington Commanders continue to find themselves in odd situations.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have been involved in some kooky contests this season, including their Week 12 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 10-9, but the game finished in a 34-26 ending after two kickoff returns for touchdowns from Dallas and 17 points from Washington in the final three minutes of the game.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke about the wild ending in his postgame press conference.

"Yeah, there's been a lot of weird already. I love it," Quinn said. "And that's what I'm wanting, that belief to go because we've been in these being battle tested as a first-year group more than most. And you want to be able, that's kind of why I said what I said at the beginning. It's not just learning them and being in these end of game winning time moments. It's about winning them. And we've won some, but I wanna make sure every time we go, this is the edge, this is where to go, this is the time to go capture it. And I love that we're never outta the fight, but I do want to make sure it doesn't have to go to that space. And that part is one that we're gonna work hard on to get right."

The weird endings, including the Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears and the Thursday Night Football loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, have forced the Commanders to embrace the mindset of playing four full quarters and every second within the 60 minutes of action. However, they need to figure out how to take these lessons and translate them into wins.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

