Commanders Embracing All Things 'Weird' After Cowboys Loss
The Washington Commanders have been involved in some kooky contests this season, including their Week 12 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 10-9, but the game finished in a 34-26 ending after two kickoff returns for touchdowns from Dallas and 17 points from Washington in the final three minutes of the game.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke about the wild ending in his postgame press conference.
"Yeah, there's been a lot of weird already. I love it," Quinn said. "And that's what I'm wanting, that belief to go because we've been in these being battle tested as a first-year group more than most. And you want to be able, that's kind of why I said what I said at the beginning. It's not just learning them and being in these end of game winning time moments. It's about winning them. And we've won some, but I wanna make sure every time we go, this is the edge, this is where to go, this is the time to go capture it. And I love that we're never outta the fight, but I do want to make sure it doesn't have to go to that space. And that part is one that we're gonna work hard on to get right."
The weird endings, including the Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears and the Thursday Night Football loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, have forced the Commanders to embrace the mindset of playing four full quarters and every second within the 60 minutes of action. However, they need to figure out how to take these lessons and translate them into wins.
