Commanders Extend Large Lead Over Cardinals
The Washington Commanders' arrival a week ago was no fluke, and they're proving such in Week 4. Midway through the fourth quarter, they lead the Arizona Cardinals 35-14.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had his first giveaway as he threw an interception in the second quarter, but that was the only crucial mistake from the offense today. Other than that, they've been exceptional.
Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols have a touchdown score each -- stepping up in the absence of Austin Ekeler. Daniels, a dual-threat quarterback, has a rushing touchdown of his own.
However, the most recent touchdown was cashed by wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a 10-yard pass from Daniels.
For the first time in recent history, Washington has an offense. Naturally, it comes with the arrival of Daniels, who has been better than advertised since starting with the franchise. The club now has its second straight game of logging more than 30 points.
This game was understood to be a shootout offensively before it kicked off, though it's been a one-sided affair in favor of Washington thus far.
