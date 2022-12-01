Commanders Facing 'Really Special' Giants RB Saquon Barkley Sunday

If the Washington Commanders want to beat the New York Giants this weekend, they are going to have to find a way to contain running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is enjoying arguably his best season as a pro, ranking fourth in the league in rushing behind Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns). With 992 rushing yards this season, Barkley will almost certainly eclipse the 1,000-yard total Sunday against the Commanders for the third time in his five seasons in the league.

"Saquon is really a special football player," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. "He really is. He is back 100 percent. I know last year he was getting back to form and you could see it this year he's back. We have to account for him as well. So we've just gotta make sure that if we're paying attention to the quarterback on one aspect, the other side of it has to pay attention to their responsibilities. And that's really what it comes down to is we do our responsibilities.”

The Commanders face Barkley's Giants Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

