Commanders Beat Colts After Taylor Heinicke Game-Winning Drive

The Washington Commanders are heading home happy after a disappointing 17-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Commanders had a chance to win the game on the final drive, and Taylor Heinicke came in the clutch on a 9-play, 89-yard drive spanning 2:17 to take the one-point lead.

On the penultimate play of the drive, Heinicke was dodging pressure in the pocket for several seconds before finding Terry McLaurin on a 33-yard pass that landed the Commanders on the 1-yard line. McLaurin, who grew up in Indianapolis, led the team with six catches for 113 yards.

The game was a defensive battle throughout, and the Commanders defense came through with several big turnovers throughout the game. However, in the fourth quarter, the team allowed a touchdown and field goal to go down multiple scores with a 16-7 deficit.

The Commanders rallied on the ensuing drive, coming up with a field goal, and then winning the game on their final chance.

With the win, Washington is back to .500 and has won its last three games. Heinicke is now 2-0 as a starter and the team is looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.

The Commanders are back in action next week against the Minnesota Vikings at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

