Commanders Beat Colts After Taylor Heinicke Game-Winning Drive
The Washington Commanders are heading home happy after a disappointing 17-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Commanders had a chance to win the game on the final drive, and Taylor Heinicke came in the clutch on a 9-play, 89-yard drive spanning 2:17 to take the one-point lead.
On the penultimate play of the drive, Heinicke was dodging pressure in the pocket for several seconds before finding Terry McLaurin on a 33-yard pass that landed the Commanders on the 1-yard line. McLaurin, who grew up in Indianapolis, led the team with six catches for 113 yards.
The game was a defensive battle throughout, and the Commanders defense came through with several big turnovers throughout the game. However, in the fourth quarter, the team allowed a touchdown and field goal to go down multiple scores with a 16-7 deficit.
The Commanders rallied on the ensuing drive, coming up with a field goal, and then winning the game on their final chance.
Commanders Lead Colts at Halftime in Low-Scoring Contest
The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have it all to play for in the final 30 minutes.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Injures Ankle vs. Commanders; Will He Return?
The Washington Commanders' day might get a little easier with running back Jonathan Taylor suffering an injury. How does that affect the rest of the game?
Dan Snyder 'Needs to Be Removed' as Commanders Owner, Says Colts' Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes NFL owners are willing to vote out Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.
With the win, Washington is back to .500 and has won its last three games. Heinicke is now 2-0 as a starter and the team is looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.
The Commanders are back in action next week against the Minnesota Vikings at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.
Follow Commander Country on Twitter.