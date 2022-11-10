Where Do Commanders Fans Rank Among NFL Most Loyal Groups?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Whoever buys the Washington Commanders if expectations about Dan and Tanya Snyder come to fruition, they're inheriting a diehard base of fans that certainly deserve better than they've gotten from this current version of the organization.

In fact, they're getting the league's most loyal group of fans according to a recent measurement conducted by Oddspedia.

"Using data dating back to 2008, we looked at each NFL team’s five worst seasons," says Oddspedia. "From there, we gathered the average attendance and determined which teams had the highest attendance levels per capita.

"We found fans of the Washington Commanders are the most authentic in the league. Despite only winning three games in the 2013-2014 season and the 2019-2020 season, fans came out in droves to support their team. The average attendance during the team’s five worst-performing seasons was more than 76,000!"

Not only are Commanders fans the most devoted in the league according to this measurement, but they also lead all NFC East rivals by a margin of 7,000.

While the Eagles may be leading the division in wins, it turns out their fans are a bit more fickle than those who represent Washington.

And it should be no surprise that Dallas Cowboys fans rank last in the division and 26th overall, while Giants supporters are only just slightly better being ranked 22nd.

The San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens round out the top five behind Washington.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers are pulling up the rear in terms of devoted fan bases.

