APRIL 26 NEW FEDEX FIELD LOGO In aerial footage captured by WUSA, the Washington Commanders' logo is making its debut at FedEx Field.

With the footage, you're also able to see the end zones donning the new Commanders insignia as the team looks to embrace its current identity. The stadium will continue to undergo renovations throughout the offseason as it prepares to host Commanders games this fall.

APRIL 19 NEW NUMBERS The team announced today that two players would be changing their numbers for the 2022 season. Kicker Joey Slye, who previously wore No. 3, will switch to No. 6 to allow cornerback William Jackson III, who wore No. 23 last season, to wear No. 3.

APRIL 8 HAYDEN OUT Cornerback D.J. Hayden, the former first-round pick who joined the Commanders late last season, has been released. and played 11 snaps during a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Hayden, who turns 32 in June, was the Raiders’ top pick in 2013. He has four interceptions in 92 career games. The Washington roster at cornerback features William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste at the top of the depth chart.

APRIL 4 NFC EAST DRAFT TRADE The Eagles entered the day with a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft but have wisely opted to spread the wealth.

The Eagles have agreed to trade two of their 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the Saints in exchange for New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (No. 18) and a 2023 first-round pick.

The Eagles will also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick, plus a 2022 third-round pick (No. 101) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237) while sending a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints.

Washington still picks ahead of the Eagles; the Commanders are in the No. 11 slot. But the moving and shaking even after the trade means the Eagles will still pick twice in the 2022 first round as they also own the No. 15 pick - and now the No. 18 pick.

APRIL 2 OFFSEASON DATES Mark your calendars!

The NFL announced the Commanders' offseason schedule.

The first day of the team's offseason program is April 18, a little less than two weeks before the NFL Draft.

For OTAs ... May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16

All that, plus the NFL Draft to close April and training camp at July's end, and football is here!

APRIL 1 CAP SPACE UPDATE Just over two weeks into free agency, the Washington Commanders are still able to spend money. After trading for Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, there's still money to be spent.

The team currently sits 20th in the league in terms of cap space, with just over $10 million to spend. The team might use the money to sign another receiver for Wentz, or perhaps someone to replace Landon Collins' spot in the defense as a safety-linebacker hybrid.

MARCH 28 DRAFT ‘24 SET: The NFL has allotted the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit. The Motor City wins the right over other cities such as Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City would be the location of the 2023 NFL Draft following its pitch over Green Bay and several other cities. The event is set to take place on April 27-29.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET: The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

MARCH 17 COMMANDERS RE-SIGN SIX The Washington Commanders officially announced the signing of six role players for the upcoming season: CB Troy Apke, C Tyler Larsen, C Jon Toth, LB Milo Eifler, DT Daniel Wise and WR Cam Sims.

Apke played in all 17 games last season on special teams, recording six tackles.

Larsen appeared in nine games and started three on the offensive line. Toth, an undrafted free agent in 2017, made his NFL debut last season in six appearances.

Eifler was signed by the team in December and appeared in three games down the stretch. Wise appeared in six games in his rookie year, making one start.

Sims will enter his fifth season in D.C. Last season, he played in 14 games, logging 15 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.

Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

MARCH 15 DESHAUN WATSON TO NFC SURPRISE ROSTER?

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team in pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN. The Falcons join the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as teams that have met with or are interested in trading for Watson. Atlanta is scheduled to meet with Watson on Wednesday along with the Cleveland Browns.

We think more surprises are in store ... and we think Wednesday is "the day.''

MARCH 15 MCKISSIC KISSES GOODBYE TO WASHINGTON

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic on a two-year deal worth $7 million. He is expected to become the team's pass-catching back following a two-year run in D.C.

McKissic, 28, initially was undrafted out of Arkansas State and joined the Atlanta Falcons. He also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Primarily, he's been the secondary runner for Washington, taking reps behind former third-round pick Antonio Gibson.

In two seasons with the Commanders, McKissic recorded 577 rushing yards, 126 receptions, 986 yards and seven total touchdowns.

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK LEAVES THE NFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million, $12.75 million of which is fully guaranteed.

Cedrick Wilson Cedrick Wilson Cedrick Wilson

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

MARCH 14 REDDICK JOINS THE NFC EAST

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Reddick is expected to replace former first-round pick Derek Barnett, who was selected one pick after him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Haason Reddick Haason Reddick Haason Reddick

Reddick struggled to begin his career at inside linebacker when drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. Signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the 27-year-old reunited with Matt Rhule and became the team's top pass rusher. Rhule recruited Reddick out of high school to play for Temple.

Last season, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and 68 total tackles. In the past two seasons, he has tallied 23.5 of his 31 career sacks.

MARCH 14 SCHERFF SAYS GOODBYE TO WASHINGTON

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing Washington Commanders Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal, according to ESPN. The final details have not been released as of this time.

Scherff, 30, spent the last two seasons playing under the franchise tag. Washington tried to get a long-term deal done with the former No. 5 pick, but the two sides never could reach a mutual agreement.

The Jaguars, who currently own $39.6 million in cap space, are looking to protect second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville recently franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson as well.

MARCH 14 AFC NORTH SHAKEN UP WITH MITCHELL TRUBISKY ARRIVAL AND JARVIS LANDRY DEPARTURE

A highly discussed divorce between wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns has come to fruition, with reports confirming the team is releasing the player they gave permission to find a trade just weeks prior.

Landry's departure from the Browns will certainly impact the future of the AFC North, as will the arrival of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is getting a two-year deal according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

In other signing news, running back Chase Edmonds is reportedly leaving the Arizona Cardinals to sign a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Bengals defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, and offensive lineman Alex Cappa is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join the Cincinnati Bengals.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Cleveland Browns are expected to release wide receiver, Jarvis Landry Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Report: Mitchell Trubisky is signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images Running back Chase Edmonds will sign with the Miami Dolphins

MARCH 14 OPEN NEGOTIATION PERIOD STARTS WITH RASH OF RE-SIGNINGS

Just hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found out quarterback Tom Brady will be returning in 2022, the team re-signed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a three year deal worth $39 million.

Jensen wasn't the only player re-signed as the NFL deal-making got underway, with running back James Conner headed back to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Miami Dolphins got into the action as well, re-signing pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams got a new deal done with offensive tackle Joe Noteboom.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews, who was not a pending free agent, received a three-year extension from his team, helping create some cap space for 2022.

MARCH 13 APKE SIGNING

The Washington Commanders are re-signing core special-teamer Troy Apke to a one-year contract.

Apke last season played in all 17 games, with the former fourth-round pick recording six tackles.

MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY'S BACK!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is unretiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

© Kim Klement | 2021 Jan 3 Tom Brady © Kim Klement | 2021 Jan 3 Tom Brady © Tim Fuller | 2020 Dec 26 Tom Brady talking with Bruce Arians

Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn't want to part ways with the game just yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

MARCH 13 GALLUP-ING BACK TO DALLAS One day after the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, they expressed their commitment to another in-house receiver.

According to NFL Network, the NFC East rival Cowboys are signing Michael Gallup to a five year deal worth $62.5 million.

Gallup tore his ACL in January, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the regular season when it kicks off in September.

MARCH 12 BROWN-OUT The Dallas Cowboys spent part of Saturday continuing to attempt to negotiate an affordable way to keep Amari Cooper. And then in the noon hour, they spent their final time with the Pro Bowl wideout, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for what CowboysSI.com is told is a package featuring two late-round picks.

(It's now being reported: Cleveland gets Cooper and a sixth, the Cowboys get a fifth and a sixth.)

Teams were in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward - an issue not unlike what the Cowboys themselves were doing as a decision must soon be made on the receiver leading up to free agency.

And eight teams, we're told, were interested at some level.

Cooper finished this past season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a subpar year for him in the explosive Dallas offense. But a bigger concern than that for the Cowboys: Before the trade, Cooper was due his entire $20 million salary for 2022 guaranteed if he was on the roster on March 21. In the meantime, Dallas must also be cap-compliant by March 16.

Moving him out will now create $16 million of cap room in Dallas. But from a Washington perspective: Didn't the defending division champs just get weaker?

MARCH 12 LA'EL COLLINS BREAKING

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'ael Collins has been given permission to seek out a trade partner, and if he's unsuccessful, could find himself released by the team, according to a report by ESPN.

Collins is sure to draw some attention from NFL franchises looking for help in securing their offensive front, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently called the lineman, “one of the most outstanding offensive linemen in the country."

Why then is Dallas looking to move him?

One big reason is the potential $10 million cap savings they get in a Post-June 1st move.

Comparatively, any trade or release made before June 1st saves the Cowboys just $1 million, unless the team taking Collins agrees to take on the salary.

MARCH 11 WATSON BREAKING

Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face any criminal charges in the nine accusations against his name. With the grand jury unable to find enough evidence, Watson now is expected to be traded soon, possibly before the start of NFL free agency on March 16.

"Definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said following Friday's verdict. "I know that we're far from being done handling what needs to be handled on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. I think my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.''

Watson could still deal with civil issues regarding the women who are accusing him of sex-related crimes.

MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are working on a trade that will send six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.

In return, the Bears receive the 48th overall pick in April's draft and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the past four seasons in the Windy City. Mack played the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The move comes just two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this trade is the Chargers' response of improving alongside their competition in what is likely the best division in the NFL.

MAR 8 WILSON TO THE MILE HIGH CITY

The Denver Broncos are trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that is expected to be surrounded by multiple first-round picks. The deal is expected to be finalized pending a physical from Wilson.

The Broncos were expected to be in the market for a starting veteran quarterback after horrendous play from several starters since the end of the Peyton Manning era. Denver was interested in acquiring Green Bay Packers starter Aaron Rodgers, but the 37-year-old agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $200 million Tuesday morning to remain in Green Bay.

The details of the trade have not been released as of this time, though former Broncos starter Drew Lock will be part of the offer sent back to Seattle. Wilson expressed interest in being traded last offseason, but the team elected to hold his rights for one more year.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY

Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for next season.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Aaron Rodgers © Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Jo via Imagn Content Services, LLC Aaron Rodgers exiting a game at Lambeau Field © Mike De Sisti / The | 2021 Jan 24 Aaron Rodgers handing the ball off

Rodgers, a trade target for the Washington Commanders, was contemplating retirement or possibly forcing his way to the Denver Broncos to reunite with ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he will now return to Green Bay to play his 18th NFL season.

Rodgers reportedly signed a contract keeping him in Green Bay for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history. However, Rodgers tweeted out that the contract report was inaccurate.

MAR 7 HERE COMES MATT

Almost a Commander.

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford could get as much as $45 million per year in a new contract, according to the Athletic - and Washington fans are left bemoaning what might've been.

A new deal for Stafford is a “priority” for the Rams this offseason, as we know. And the Rams are trying to "run it back'' by retaining their title-team core.

The story suggests the Rams could offer the 34-year-old a three- to four-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Washington is lamenting having been out-bid a year ago in its attempt to trade for then-Lions QB Stafford ... and now coach Ron Rivera is trying to do it again, having conversations about trading for the likes of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

MAR 4 AMARI COOPER 'LIKELY' TO BE CUT BY COWBOYS

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Amari Cooper makes a catch against Washington Amari Cooper attempts to make a catch vs. Washington

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release wide receiver Amari Cooper at the start of the league year on March 16.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

This opens the door for the Washington Commanders to sign Cooper and give Terry McLaurin a dominant running mate in the offense next season, similar to Cooper's role in Dallas next to CeeDee Lamb.

Washington fans will recall that before Cooper re-upped with Dallas two years ago, he actually got a better offer to come to D.C. but declined.

MAR 2 RUDOLPH LEAVES GIANTS

Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Miami Dolphins Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Washington Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph tackled by Cole Holcomb

Kyle Rudolph is parting ways with the New York Giants after one season with the team.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown this season for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.

Rudolph now becomes one of the top veteran free agents at the tight end position.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."