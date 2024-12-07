Former Commanders CB Finds a Clean Slate with the Rams
Emmanuel Forbes is embracing his new chapter with the Los Angeles Rams after a challenging start to his NFL career with the Washington Commanders. Traded midseason, the former first-round pick is determined to make the most of his fresh start, finding motivation in the supportive environment of his new team.
"Yeah, it's part of business," the former Commanders cornerback acknowledged. "I wish it didn't happen like that, but it did, and how, like you said, have a fresh start here and a clean slate, and I'm just ready to take advantage of it honestly," Forbes said in an interview.
The Rams, known for helping players reach their potential, present an opportunity for Forbes to regain his confidence and showcase the playmaking skills that made him a standout in college. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula expressed enthusiasm about adding Forbes, noting his performance during his time at Washington.
"We loved him coming out," Shula said. "I was coaching linebackers when he was coming out. I remember and Raheem [Morris] watching his tape, and they loved him in the SEC. He had a ton of ball production, and you see how smooth he is catching the ball. You see how comfortable he is out there. We definitely have some of the best DB coaches when it comes to developing talent and developing those guys. He’s in great hands with Aubrey [Pleasant], so we’re really excited to see him continue to grow."
Forbes is equally optimistic about his new surroundings, pointing out the bonds he’s already formed and the quality of the Rams staff.
"It's a team that's bonded together, and they seem like a lot of great people, a lot of great coaches, and just ready to get started," Forbes said. "I knew [S] Kam Curl and [CB] Cobie Durant, so I knew them too just prior to training, and I played with Kam last year."
The transition to Los Angeles also offers Forbes a chance to address critiques that his play lacked confidence earlier in the season.
"That's one thing they said they seen, that I wasn't playing with confidence," Forbes said. "That's one thing I'm looking forward to — just go out here and play ball and not worry about other things."
With a new system, a supportive coaching staff, and a new focus, Forbes appears ready to rebuild his game and prove why he was a first-round pick.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Washington Commanders OC & UCLA Agree to Mutually Part Ways
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record With 8th Rookie of the Week Honor