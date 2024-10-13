Commanders Four-Game Win Streak Ends as Ravens Claim ‘Battle of the Beltway’
The Washington Commanders came into this Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens the air was thick with anticipation, but the Commanders weren't able to come out on top.
Ravens started with the ball and quickly advanced to the Commanders' 20-yard line, but Washington's defense set the tone for the game with an early interception of Lamar Jackson by rookie cornerback Mike Sanirstil. That turnover led to a 42-yard field goal, putting the Commanders on the board first, but the Ravens responded with a matching field goal.
It was a slow start to the second quarter, but things began to gain momentum when the Ravens executed a 93-yard drive that finished with a rushing touchdown by Derrick Henry. Washington quickly responded with a 70-yard drive, ending in a 7-yard touchdown catch by Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone. As the clock wound down in the quarter, Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a touchdown with 53 seconds left. Washington attempted to respond by driving down the field but was unable to score, putting kicker Matt Seibert in position for a 52-yard field goal attempt. Unfortunately, the kick was no good, closing out the half with the Ravens leading 17-10.
Coming out of the locker room, the Commanders started the third quarter with the ball and kicked a season-long 55-yard field goal by Austin Seibert, tightening the score to 17-13. The defense held strong, with Fowler recording his second sack, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal, making it 20-13. However, Lamar Jackson later connected with Derrick Henry for his second touchdown, extending Baltimore’s lead.
The Commanders responded with a 70-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Jayden Daniels connecting with Terry McLaurin on a fourth-down touchdown pass, cutting the score to 27-20. The Ravens extended their lead when Justin Tucker hit a 39-yard field goal after a nine-play drive, making it 30-20. Washington answered with an eight-play drive, where Austin Seibert drilled a 49-yard field goal, making it a one-score game again with the score at Ravens 30, Commanders 23.
The Commanders were unable to secure the win, as the game ended with a final score of Ravens 30, Commanders 23, snapping Washington’s four-game winning streak. Let’s see if the Commanders can regain focus and bounce back for their Week 7 matchup against the Panthers.
