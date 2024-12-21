Washington Commanders' Game Statuses Revealed Before Philadelphia Eagles Game
The Washington Commanders are rolling up on a huge matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. In taking on their NFC East rivals, they're looking for an opportunity to continue working towards a playoff berth on the season.
As things stand right now, the Commanders are the No. 7 team in the NFC and can hold onto a playoff spot. They've got to beat the Eagles in their second matchup of the season to boost their chances, though, and they lost the last matchup in Philadelphia.
Star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was activated from Injured Reserve this week, though he's officially been ruled out from the matchup. Here are the Commanders' game statuses prior to the matchup.
Out:
- DT Jonathan Allen, pectoral
Questionable:
- S Jeremy Chinn, concussion
- TE Zach Ertz, concussion/shoulder
The Commanders, as mentioned, need a big win to bolster their playoff chances. Zach Ertz and Jeremy Chinn were limited throughout the week with their concussions, so it'll be interesting to see if they are good to go by Sunday.
Allen is set to return much sooner than anyone thought, as it was expected for him to miss the rest of his season with his pectoral injury.
